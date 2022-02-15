LOCAL SCHEDULE Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 Updated 3 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAY, FEB. 17Boys basketballBethlehem Academy at Alden-Conger, 7:15 p.m.Girls basketballSouthland at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial at WEM, 7:15 p.m.Boys hockeyFaribault at Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.WrestlingFaribault vs. Rochester Century, 6 p.m., Rochester MayoFaribault/Century vs. Rochester Mayo/Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m., Rochester MayoCaledonia/Houston at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 6 p.m.WEM/JWP at Medford, 7 p.m.FRIDAY, FEB. 18Boys basketballBethlehem Academy at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at Triton, 7:15 p.m.NRHEG at WEM, 7:15 p.m.Owatonna at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.Girls basketballBlooming Prairie at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.Triton at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.WEM at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.Faribault at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.DanceClass AA state jazz prelims, 2 p.m., Target CenterClass AA state jazz finals, 7:15 p.m., Target CenterSATURDAY, FEB. 19Girls basketballGopher Conference championship, 7:15 p.m., East Division championDanceClass AA high kick prelims, 2 p.m., Target CenterClass AA high kick finals, 7:15 p.m., Target CenterBoys hockeyMankato East at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.GymnasticsClass A state individual finals, 6 p.m., Roy Wilkins AuditoriumWrestlingSection 1AAA team final, 2 p.m., Rochester Mayo Civic CenterSection 1A team semis and final, noon and 2 p.m., Rochester Mayo Civic CenterSection 2A team semis and final, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., St. ClairSection 1, 2, 3, 4 girls section tournament, noon, Hastings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault teen injured in freeway crash A life well lived: “Taco Susie” Tussing passes unexpectedly Dairy Queen closed during internal investigation Assemblies of God district council addresses Northridge youth pastor allegations St. Peter community member confronts life with ALS Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web GOP lawmakers back effort to give DCFS workers pepper spray Cushing Terrell Announces Pro Bono Program for Social Action ‘We Own This City’: HBO Teases Latest Project From ‘The Wire’ Team (PHOTOS) ‘The Good Doctor’ Sets Return Date — Watch the New Trailer (VIDEO)