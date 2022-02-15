THURSDAY, FEB. 17

Boys basketball

Bethlehem Academy at Alden-Conger, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Southland at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial at WEM, 7:15 p.m.

Boys hockey

Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Faribault vs. Rochester Century, 6 p.m., Rochester Mayo

Faribault/Century vs. Rochester Mayo/Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m., Rochester Mayo

Caledonia/Houston at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 6 p.m.

WEM/JWP at Medford, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Boys basketball

Bethlehem Academy at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at WEM, 7:15 p.m.

Owatonna at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Blooming Prairie at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Triton at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

WEM at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Faribault at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

Dance

Class AA state jazz prelims, 2 p.m., Target Center

Class AA state jazz finals, 7:15 p.m., Target Center

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Girls basketball

Gopher Conference championship, 7:15 p.m., East Division champion

Dance

Class AA high kick prelims, 2 p.m., Target Center

Class AA high kick finals, 7:15 p.m., Target Center

Boys hockey

Mankato East at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics

Class A state individual finals, 6 p.m., Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Wrestling

Section 1AAA team final, 2 p.m., Rochester Mayo Civic Center

Section 1A team semis and final, noon and 2 p.m., Rochester Mayo Civic Center

Section 2A team semis and final, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., St. Clair

Section 1, 2, 3, 4 girls section tournament, noon, Hastings

