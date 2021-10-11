Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 12.39.22 PM

The Faribault girls soccer team was awarded the No. 8 seed in the Section 1AA tournament, which starts with Tuesday’s quarterfinals. The Falcons travel to take on top-seeded Winona on Tuesday night.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

