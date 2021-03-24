Boys basketball
No. 1 Waseca 81, No. 8 JWP 32
The Bluejays ended the Bulldogs (4-13) season and advanced to the Section 2AA semifinals last Thursday night.
Memphis James led JWP in scoring with 12 while Landon Dimler added 11.
No. 1 Waseca 101, No. 4. Kenyon-Wanamingo 58
The Bluejays improved to 18-1 on the season and advanced to the Section 2AA south subsection championship game with their convincing win over the Knights (9-11) this past weekend.
Waseca faced off against No. 2 Blue Earth Area (15-4) on Wednesday night though the final result was unknown at the time of publication. The winner will face either No. 1 Jordan or No. 2 Glencoe-Silver Lake in the section finals.
No. 3 Maple River 93, No. 6 NRHEG 46
The Panthers (5-13) ran into a buzzsaw last Thursday night in the form of the Eagles.
“Credit to Maple River, they came out in the first half and couldn’t miss a 3-pointer at all, it seemed,” NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “As the first half continued, they shot the lights out from [beyond the arc] and ended up the first half making 9 of them. We didn’t do a very good job keeping them off the offensive [glass] either as they had 14 points off second-chance attempts. [That’s] not a very good recipe for hoping to keep the game close.”
Daxter Lee led NRHEG in scoring with 24 points. Porter Peterson (12), Kordell Schlaak (4), Dylan Loken (3), Jack Olson (2), and Benjamin Schoenrock (1) also scored.
Girls basketball
No. 2 Waseca 38, No. 7 Blue Earth Area 27
No. 2 Waseca 55, No. 3 Fairmont 44
The Bluejays advanced to the Section 2AA subsection semifinals with their win over the Buccaneers last Wednesday night, their fifth in a row and seventh in the their past 10 games. The 27 points allowed by Waseca represented the fewest they’ve allowed all season, tied with their 74-27 win against New Ulm in late January.
Waseca followed up with a convincing win over Fairmont. The Bluejays played arguably their most complete 18 minutes of basketball during the first half, combining fantastic defense with perfectly executed inside-out offense against an aggressive matchup 2-3 zone defense by the Cardinals. Guards Melady Renteria, Brittany Draeger, Gabby Rodriguez and Sam Azure ran the offense with poise, often breaking Farimont’s 1-2-1-1 full-court press with relative ease and waiting for the right moment to strike when in the half-court.
Despite how well Waseca’s guards played, the most valuable player of the game was sophomore center Kloe Wadd.
Wadd — who was a force in the post and even knocked down a couple of 10-15-foot jumpers — contributed 12 points off the bench for the Bluejays to go along with terrific help defense and strong rebounding. Her overall size and length, especially when playing alongside fellow center Camryn McQuery, who scored 17 points herself, gave Fairmont trouble in the paint.
The 6-footer plays with a natural sense of the game that is unusual for girls with her level of experience. At an age when many girls her size are simply trying to figure out how to maneuver their bodies around the court, Wadd plays with a fluidity and confidence that screams of great potential. Her advanced defensive awareness is the perfect fit alongside the length of McQuery, the tenacity of Renteria, Draeger’s tendency to be a pest, and Rodriguez’s cerebral play.
No. 3 Fairmont 62, No. 6 NRHEG 42
The Panthers’ (5-14) were unable to overcome self-imposed turnover issues and hot shooting from the Cardinals last Wednesday night, ending their season.
“Their press caused us some issues. We tried to rush through it, which caused too many turnovers that lead to easy buckets for them,” NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. “We ended up fighting our way back and had it within two in the first half, but they hit a couple key [3-pointers] and scored on a turnover and we went into [halftime] down by 11. We were never able to claw our way back out after that.”
Sophie Stork led NRHEG is scoring with 18 points. Erin Jacobson (8), Sidney Schultz (7), Faith Nielsen (2), Hallie Schultz (2), Kendall Johnson (2), Rhys Martin (2), and Sarah George (1) also scored.
The Panthers will return all but seniors Cassidy Martin and Kendall Johnson next season.
“We appreciate your hard work and leadership throughout the year,” Peterson said of her seniors. “I am so excited to see what you will be doing after graduation. I’m excited for our future and the amount of kids we have coming back next year. We are looking forward to a great summer of basketball.”
No. 1 Lake Crystal-WM 61, No. 8 JWP 25
JWP’s (2-13) season concluded last Wednesday evening with their loss to the Knights in the Section 2AA subsection quarterfinals.
Emma Johnson and Faith Miller led the Bulldogs in scoring with seven points apiece. Hailie Wheelock (5), Alexa Cords (4), and Emily Bengston (2) also scored for JWP.
Boys hockey
No. 1 Dodge County 6, No. 8 Waseca 0
Dodge County’s Brody Lamb came out victorious in the battle between three of the state’s top point scorers Thursday night. Lamb scored three goals and added two assists during the Wildcats’ shutout victory. The Bluejays end their season with an 11-9 record overall.
Wrestling
Waseca
The Bluejay wrestlers had great success during the first round of the Section 2AA individual tournament last Wednesday night, sending six athletes — John Feeley (106), Mason Gehloff (120), Luke Osweiler (126), Oliver O’Brien (138), Payton Garza (182), and Jenaro Delgado (285) — on to the state preliminary tournament at Redwood Valley High School.
Gehloff was the lone Bluejay who ultimately qualified for the Class AA individual state tournament by finishing in second place in the 120-pound weight class during the individual state preliminary tournament. O’Brien finished fourth in the 138-pound weight class and Garza sixth in the 182-pound class.
Gehloff improved his overall record to 33-2 on the season by defeating Winsten Nienhaus of New Ulm (fall), Jesse Potts of Fairmont-MCW (16-4 major decision), and Zach Tracy of Scott West (6-3 decision). His only loss came at the hands of Ty Bisek of New London-Spicer, the No. 2 ranked wrestling in the 120-pound weight class in Class AA; Gehloff is ranked fourth.
The Class AA individual state tournament will begin on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. Gehloff will faced off against Mitchell Koss (24-8) on Annandale in the opening round.
NRHEG
The Panthers’ wrestling season officially came to a close last weekend as Nikolas Petsinger, Thor Routh, Makota Misgen and Ralph Roesler were eliminated during the Class A individual state preliminary tournament.
Roesler (182) was the closest to qualifying for the state, however, a loss in the third-place match by 8-1 decision sealed his fate; he finished 2-2 on the day. Routh (152) also picked up a win, finishing 1-2.
“As far as our wrestlers are concerned, we did what we could. There is not one match that we wrestled on Tuesday or Saturday, where we did not leave it all on the mat,” NRHEG coach Shawn Larson said proudly. “When you give your maximum effort you can keep your head up. Now it is time to evaluate our strengths and weaknesses, set goals, and begin to make improvements for our next season.
WEM/JWP
The Grizzlies’ season also ended on Saturday with Carson Petry — the team’s sole participant in the Class A individual state preliminary tournament — finished sixth in the 106-pound weight class. Petry lost his opening match to Destin Fier of Minneota (9-0 major decision) before Eli Greenman of Canby by 18-3 technical fall in the first round of the consolation bracket. However, a loss to Simon Kruse of St. Clair-Mankato Loyola in his next match brought an end to his season. Petry finished with a record of 14-8 overall.
Gymnastics
Waseca
The Waseca gymnastics team finished in seventh place with a score of 124.650 during the Section 2A meet last Friday. Jordan Hoffmeister finished fifth all-around in session two with a score of 31.400; she came in second on the vault (8.625). Camryn Lynch (31.000; 8) and Emily Farley (30.675; 9) also finished in the top 10.