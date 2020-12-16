OHS Caroler concert and high school theater production available online

Some high schools events are available virtually for the public's enjoyment.
A recording of the OHS Carolers is available online through Owatonna Live! at www.owatonnalive.com/high-school-concert.
The fall play, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, is nearing final production. Staff and students at Owatonna High School are in the process of putting the pieces together into a radio play that will stream starting Dec. 17. There will be four dates available for streaming. Links and information will be shared soon.