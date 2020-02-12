A story in Wednesday’s edition about a Faribault man charged with 10 tax crimes incorrectly listed the role of Jason James Truax. Truax was a vice president and owner of Truax & Associates Insurance Agency from 2013-18.
Corrction
- Suzanne Rook
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Already charged with DQ break-in, Faribault man faces felonies in 5 more cases
- Mayo doc: Influenza a 'much greater concern' in Minnesota than coronavirus
- 24-year-old Northfield grad opens second HideAway location
- Austin man killed in two-car crash south of Blooming Prairie
- Jane Frances Malterer
- Hy-Vee no longer open 24 hours come Monday
- Family Ours in Waseca offers a family-friendly environment
- Dennis K. Burgess
- School Closings
- Local insurance agent charged with 10 tax crimes
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Faribault Daily News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Kenyon Leader Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Le Sueur County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Northfield News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Southernminn Business Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
St. Peter Herald Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Waseca County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.