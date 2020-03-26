Ever wonder why some gardeners prefer to order from a seed catalog rather than just picking out packets of seed from the seed rack? And then, wonder why someone would go to the extra effort to save their own seeds from year to year? There are benefits to each method of seed selection, but first, what information is included on the seed packet itself. The information listed on the seed packet includes but is not limited to the following.
First, of course, is what type of seed it is. For example, tomato, cucumber, or marigold are all printed in bold. Some seed packets may print the Latin genus and species name under the common name as well. And then, with the common name of the seed, a picture of the mature fruit or flower will be on the packet. However, one thing to note, if you buy from the seed catalog, they may or may not have the picture on the packet as they would in the catalog. Some seed packets also include a sketch of the seeding as it would emerge from the soil. This is helpful in determining if this seedling is a garden weed or what you planted a number of days ago.
Other information commonly included on the seed packet is planting instructions. The instructions would include correct placement for light requirements such as shade, partial shade, partial sun, and full sun. Correct planting depth is also listed, and correct spacing. One extra bit of information listed in the seed catalog for planting requirements, would be information in regards to soil temperatures. Also, if the plant is frost or heat tolerant, drought tolerant, and/or resistant to pests.
The normal days to germination and days to maturity should also be included in the information. On a perennial seed packet, would also list the zone the perennial is hearty or heat tolerant in. Steele County is Zone 4. There can also be printed an “after frost date” map, important when planting warm season crops.
And finally, which year the seeds were packaged for is printed on the seed packet. Seeds packaged for previous years should be tested for germination to check the viability of the seed. This is easily done with counting out the number of seeds and a wet paper towel, letting them sprout, then calculating the percentage of seeds that have germinated. With this information, you can determine whether or not to plant the remaining seeds in the packet.
But why order through a seed catalog versus buying off the seed rack? For many gardeners, myself included, in the dead of winter, it is a breath of fresh air to open a seed catalog. It’s easy and pleasant to sit and read of all the possibilities available, new varieties available, and unique characteristics developed. For instance, purple cauliflower, or a new plum colored oriental poppy, or a huge “Bodacious” tomato are all new recently. But sometimes, some of these new unique plants could be listed as marginally hardy for our zone. You may be able to order it, and treat it as an annual, or find a protected area in your yard, and get it to grow and flourish.
Have a special event coming up? Need bouquets of flowers to grace your tables that coordinate with your color theme? In the seed catalog, you can quite often buy packets of seed containing just the one color of bloom or a particular height. This is not always possible on the store seed rack. Enjoy planting heirloom varieties of vegetables or flowers? Seed Savers send out a catalog of only heirloom varieties.
Seed catalogs give a more detailed description of the varied uses for the item grown. Will it be best eaten raw, or better frozen, or used in canning? Better as a cut flower or left standing in the garden for the bees, butterflies and birds? Will it be possible to grow it in a container, and will it need a support? This is all good information to read about, while enjoying a hot cup of coffee in your favorite chair, on a cold January day.
However, it may be more costly to order from a seed catalog. Here’s a pro-tip: sign up for email lists, and come springtime, there are usually multiple money saving offers available to you. I’ve also created an account, place items in the cart and let them sit. More often than not, an offer comes through, with a discount or coupon to entice you to complete the purchase in your cart.
The seed packets found in garden centers, box stores, and grocery stores are convenient! Realized you forgot to buy dill seed when you planted the cucumbers? The seed is just minutes away, no waiting for it to arrive in the mail. The seed racks can be less expensive, as often there is some type of sale on them. We look at the pictures and determine what to buy and go with it. If something gets planted too early and the frost nips the tender seedling, there is another packet available to plant it again, and get it in the ground. Summer is short, time is limited!
Savings seeds from the previous year, to be planted the following spring, can be very satisfying for the gardener as well. It takes some planning ahead, and doesn’t always work with a hybrid plant, as they like to revert back to their parent plant qualities. However, if you grow heirloom seeds, seed saving is the best way to acquire seed — many catalogs won’t carry that same variety. One has to be careful to not let certain plants cross pollinate during the growing season, however. Seed saving takes a bit more of your time, but can save you a lot of money in the long run. There are lots of great books, articles, and YouTube videos on how to save seeds of your favorite varieties.
With the days getting longer, the sun drying out our yards and gardens, it’s easy to have spring fever. Whether you choose to order from the seed catalog or buy off the rack (I do both!) or save your own seeds, enjoy your gardening moments, all season long!