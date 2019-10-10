WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
Carleton sports
Men's soccer vs. St. Mary's, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball at Gustavus, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield football vs. New Prague, 7 p.m.
Randolph football at Bethlehem Academy, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
Carleton sports
Men's and women's tennis at ITA Cup, TBA, Rome, Georgia
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
Carleton sports
Men's and women's tennis at ITA Cup, TBA, Rome, Georgia
Women's cross country at Crown College-St. Boni Inviational, 4 p.m., St. Boniafcius
Men's and women's swimming and diving at St. Thomas Relays, 6 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Buena Vista, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men's and women's swimming and diving at St. Thomas Relays, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
Carleton sports
Men's and women's tennis at ITA Cup, TBA, Rome, Georgia
Football vs. Augsburg, 1 p.m.
Men's and women's cross country at Connecticut College Invite, 11 a.m., Waterford, Connecticut
Men's soccer at Gustavus, 1 p.m.
Women's soccer at Gustavus, 3:30 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men's and women's cross country at Jim Drews/Tory Neubauer Invite, 11 a.m., Ettrick, Wisconsin
Football at Bethel, 1 p.m.
Volleyball at St. Mary's, 3 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield girls swimming and diving at Class AA True Team Championships, 4 p.m., University of Minnesota
SUNDAY, OCT. 20
Carleton sports
Men's and women's tennis at ITA Cup, TBA, Rome, Georgia
St. Olaf sports
Men's soccer at St. John's, noon
Women's soccer at College of St. Benedict, 3:30 p.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 21
Prep sports
Randolph volleyball at Section 1A tournament, 7 p.m., TBA
TUESDAY, OCT. 22
Prep sports
Northfield football at Section 1-5A quarterfinals, 7 p.m., TBA
Randolph football at Section 1A quarterfinals, 7 p.m., TBA