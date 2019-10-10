WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

Carleton sports

Men's soccer vs. St. Mary's, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball at Gustavus, 7 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield football vs. New Prague, 7 p.m.

Randolph football at Bethlehem Academy, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

Carleton sports

Men's and women's tennis at ITA Cup, TBA, Rome, Georgia

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

Carleton sports

Men's and women's tennis at ITA Cup, TBA, Rome, Georgia

Women's cross country at Crown College-St. Boni Inviational, 4 p.m., St. Boniafcius

Men's and women's swimming and diving at St. Thomas Relays, 6 p.m.

Volleyball vs. Buena Vista, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men's and women's swimming and diving at St. Thomas Relays, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

Carleton sports

Men's and women's tennis at ITA Cup, TBA, Rome, Georgia

Football vs. Augsburg, 1 p.m.

Men's and women's cross country at Connecticut College Invite, 11 a.m., Waterford, Connecticut

Men's soccer at Gustavus, 1 p.m.

Women's soccer at Gustavus, 3:30 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men's and women's cross country at Jim Drews/Tory Neubauer Invite, 11 a.m., Ettrick, Wisconsin

Football at Bethel, 1 p.m.

Volleyball at St. Mary's, 3 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield girls swimming and diving at Class AA True Team Championships, 4 p.m., University of Minnesota

SUNDAY, OCT. 20

Carleton sports

Men's and women's tennis at ITA Cup, TBA, Rome, Georgia

St. Olaf sports

Men's soccer at St. John's, noon

Women's soccer at College of St. Benedict, 3:30 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 21

Prep sports

Randolph volleyball at Section 1A tournament, 7 p.m., TBA

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

Prep sports

Northfield football at Section 1-5A quarterfinals, 7 p.m., TBA

Randolph football at Section 1A quarterfinals, 7 p.m., TBA

