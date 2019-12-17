“The democratic principle, enunciated in the words of the Declaration of Independence, declared that government was secondary, that the people who established it were primary. Thus, the future of democracy depended on the people, and their growing consciousness of what was the decent way to relate to their fellow human beings all over the world.”
— Howard Zinn
A People’s History of the United States
“Politics is pointless if it does nothing to enhance the beauty of our lives.”
— Howard Zinn
You Can’t Be Neutral on a Moving Train