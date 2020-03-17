John Sinoski sits in a shopping cart while waiting for an H-E-B grocery store to open Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Spring, Texas. Sinoski, who arrived around 6:30 in the morning, was near the front of a line of more than 150 people waiting to enter the store which opened at 8:00 a.m. Grocery store executives and city officials reassured the community, on Monday, that plenty of food will be available in their stores and urged people not to stockpile groceries amid coronavirus concerns. (AP)