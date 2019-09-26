In the article “School taxes decrease, board schedules operating levy forum,” misinformation was written about the Faribault School District’s intentions with hosting Facebook Live feeds regarding the operating levy. The district is forbidden from advocating the levy, so the forum is information-based.

