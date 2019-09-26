In the article “School taxes decrease, board schedules operating levy forum,” misinformation was written about the Faribault School District’s intentions with hosting Facebook Live feeds regarding the operating levy. The district is forbidden from advocating the levy, so the forum is information-based.
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant Watch
- Convicted dealer sentenced to 6½ years, awaits murder trial
- Two Le Center residents among those charged in Saturday burglary
- Our elected officials need to explain votes on immigration bill
- Charges pending against teen suspected of making threats at school
- TCU High School mourns loss of longtime teacher Carol Lilla
- OPD seeking individual reportedly impersonating a police officer
- Level 3 sex offender slated to move to Owatonna
- OHS needs 3 huge interceptions to push past Mayo
- I-35 repairs begin Wednesday, traffic delays expected
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Faribault Daily News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Kenyon Leader Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Le Sueur County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Northfield News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Southernminn Business Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
St. Peter Herald Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Waseca County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.