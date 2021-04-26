Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, April 28
Medford Economic Development Authority• 5 p.m., Medford City Hall, 408 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 10 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to schedule an appointment.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Friday, April 30
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Rice County Master Gardener Volunteer Arbor Day Tree & Shrub Giveaway• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Drive-through, minimal contact. Enter fairgrounds from Second Ave. NW.
Fifth Friday Fish Fry• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Blooming Prairie Center, 138 Hwy. Ave S, Blooming Prairie. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Saturday, May 1
Anytime Fitness Free Workouts in the Park• 9 a.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Open to the public.
Sunday, May 2
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week's location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Tuesday, May 4
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Eagles Auxiliary 1791• 6:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 141 E Rose St., Owatonna.
American Legion Auxiliary• 6:45 p.m., American Legion, 137 W. Broadway, Owatonna.
Medford Park Board• 7 p.m., Medford City Hall, 408 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
American Legion Post 77• 7 p.m., American Legion, 137 W. Broadway, Owatonna.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Washington Recreation Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.