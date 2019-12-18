In this Sept. 23, 2010, file photo, various football helmets, used for testing helmet-to-helmet collisions, are displayed on a rack at a laboratory in the Cleveland Clinic’s Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland. Helmets have evolved from the original hard leather of the NFL’s infancy to hard polycarbonate single-piece shells with various amounts of padding and air bladders that served as the primary form of head protection into the beginning of this century. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)