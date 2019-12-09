The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Clothing 9-11 a.m., groceries 1-3 p.m. December pantry days are 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19; and Dec. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. Closed Dec. 24 thru Jan. 2.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Itsy Bitsy: Water Detective with Kevin Strauss• 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Itsy bitsy spider stories, songs, and easy ways that kids and adults can save water (and money). All participants will receive a "Leak-Finder" kit and handout.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Made to order burgers, chicken strips, and Philly cheese steak baskets. All include fries or tater tots.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Rib Dinner• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Faribault Moose lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Christmas meeting• 6:30 p.m., 1008 Reed Avenue, Faribault. Potluck dinner. Bring a wrapped white elephant gift. Open to all members.
Friday, Dec. 13
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Clothing 9-11 a.m., groceries 1-3 p.m. December pantry days are 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19; and Dec. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. Closed Dec. 24 thru Jan. 2.
Homeschool Science Day: Waste Warriors• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Create new paper from old paper, learn how to reuse simple household items and get some simple tips for reducing household waste. Dress to be inside. Ages 4-14. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Homeschool Science Day: Ooey, Gooey• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Get sticky with some hands-on science. Design and build with marshmallows, create stretchy slime and more! Dress to be inside. Ages 4-14. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Special Club Supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Special steak night includes other menu items all with salad bar. 507-334-8784.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Friday the 13th group• 11:30 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. Meet for lunch.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Paper Making Holiday Cards• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Show your loved ones (and the earth) how much you care by making and decorating new paper from recycled paper. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$7/family; $5/member family. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Northfield Youth Choirs Winter concert "Of the Stars"• 3-5 p.m., Skinner Memorial Chapel, Carleton College, Winona Street, Northfield. Mike Paulsen, office@northfieldyouthchoirs.org, 507-664-9335. http://www.northfieldyouthchoirs.org.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Community Activity Circle Christmas Gathering• 10 a.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Northfield. Christmas gathering after the packing is complete. All are invited, bring a Christmas snack to share. Debra Peterson, 507-332-0294.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Front Line Honors Ceremony• 1-1:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, Faribault . A dedicated flag raising along with a list of military personal who have lost their lives during the past month in the war will be honored and read.
Open skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center for $18. Skate rentals available for $3. Dec. 26 is a free day with canned food donation.
Faribault Area Community Concert Band• 7-8 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Free concert and includes Christmas favorites for all. Call PCA at 507-332-7372.
Monday, Dec. 16
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Clothing 9-11 a.m., groceries 1-3 p.m. December pantry days are 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19; and Dec. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. Closed Dec. 24 thru Jan. 2.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.