Wednesday, Jan 15
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Free Medicare Counseling• 10-11 a.m., at Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St., Le Sueur. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 10-11 a.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St, Le Sueur. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Thursday, Jan 16
Lifelong Learner Lunch: Snow Science• 12-1:30 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. In January, learn about the science behind snow. Lunch included. $10 member or $12 non-member. Ages 18+. Reservations required online by January 9 at www.neycenter.org or call 507-357-8580.
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
Kindred Kwilters• 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Dr., Le Sueur.
Friday, Jan 17
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Jan 18
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Jan 19
Viewing of “Singin’ in the Grain” A Minnesota Czech Story• 2-4 p.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery.$8.
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan 20
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Center Sportsmen Club• 6:30 p.m., Le Center Sportsmen Club, 25 E. Derrynane St. Supper with meeting to follow.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Henderson Area Arts Group• 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Jan 21
Homeschool Series: Tracks & Signs• 1-3 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Center Lane, Henderson. Learn about and explore for animal tracks and signs while hiking through the park with a naturalist guide. Ages 7+. Student $5. Reservations required online by January 19 at www.neycenter.org or call 507-357-8580.
Healing Broken Relationships• 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Wenceslaus Church , Activities building, 215 E. Main St., New Prague.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Le Sueur Lions Group• 5:15 p.m., The Lodge, 128 N 5th St, Le Sueur. 5:15 p.m. Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. General meeting.
Area Regional Bereavement Support Group• 7 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, 215 Main St E, New Prague. Open to all grieving the loss of someone significant in their lives. Call Deacon Bob Wagner 952-758-2716.
Wednesday, Jan 22
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 12-6 p.m., at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 305 Park Ave. NE, Elysian.