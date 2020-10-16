The season came to an end Wednesday night for the Faribault boys soccer team, which lost 2-0 against Mankato West in the Section 2A quarterfinals in Mankato.

The second-seeded Scarlets snagged a 1-0 lead at halftime before depositing a second goal in the second half to dispatch the seventh-seeded Falcons. In the second-to-last game of the regular season, Mankato West eased to a 5-0 win against Faribault, which provided much greater resistance in the rematch Wednesday.

The Falcons end the season with an overall record of 4-8, but finished the year by winning three of their final five matches.

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @NFNewsSports. © Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments