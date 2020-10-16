The season came to an end Wednesday night for the Faribault boys soccer team, which lost 2-0 against Mankato West in the Section 2A quarterfinals in Mankato.
The second-seeded Scarlets snagged a 1-0 lead at halftime before depositing a second goal in the second half to dispatch the seventh-seeded Falcons. In the second-to-last game of the regular season, Mankato West eased to a 5-0 win against Faribault, which provided much greater resistance in the rematch Wednesday.
The Falcons end the season with an overall record of 4-8, but finished the year by winning three of their final five matches.