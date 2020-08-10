The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn Battles• 5-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Activities include pulling, cutting and piling buckthorn. Wear pants and close-toed shoes, bring gloves, safety glasses, and a water bottle. Will work in light rain. Masks required. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps, and more. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Nerstrand United Methodist Church Outdoor Garage Sale/Fundraiser• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Weather permitting. COVID-19 precautions include: face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer. Bathrooms not available.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Book-a-Lunch• 11 a.m., On the grass across from Veterans' Memorial Park (between Langford Ave. & Hwy. 56), weather pending. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and/or a snack while a few children's books are read. Recommended for ages birth through age 10.