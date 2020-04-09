Patrick Mader, a Northfield resident, has recently released his second book detailing the experiences of Minnesota athletes competing in the Olympics and World Championships.
In his second installment, More Minnesota Gold, Mader tells the story of Faribault’s Ted Nelson, who ran a sub-four minute mile, Elysian’s Rose Hollermann, the youngest player to make the U.S. wheelchair basketball team, and Waseca’s Lexi Shifflett, a Paralympic gold medalist in sitting volleyball.
Mader donated some of his time to answer a few questions about his new book and what interests him about Minnesota Olympians.
Q: Let’s start at the beginning. What was the genesis for writing a follow-up to Minnesota Gold?
A: It was a very enriching and rewarding experience to meet so many interesting and approachable athletes who were intelligent, modest, and community-minded. Many of the athletes profiled in the first volume suggested other athletes to interview. It seemed natural to continue.
Q: What story or athlete that you didn’t know much of, or anything about, most grabbed your attention?
A: Ski jumper Jerry Martin of Golden Valley has a history few people know. A favorite to make the Olympic team in 1972, Jerry was doing construction work for a contractor three months before the Olympic Trials when a hammered nail rebounded and scratched his eye, completely blinding him in his right eye. He doggedly decided to pursue his goal of making the Olympic team despite a lack of peripheral vision and depth perception and won the national competition! And then he placed in the middle of the competition at the Olympics. Twenty years later, advances in technology and optical surgery restored his eyesight.
Q: What’s one or two stories you wanted to try and squeeze into the book that ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor?
A: None. The publisher and I decided on a maximum of 100,000 words and 400 pages so as we neared that limit, I stopped requesting interviews. But I would love to have a conversation with another hundred athletes.
Q: Minnesota is most closely associated with hockey. What are some other sports you noticed Minnesotans are particularly talented at while reporting both versions of Minnesota Gold?
A: Curling is coming on like gangbusters and Minnesota has recently had a higher representation on men’s and women’s curling teams than they do on hockey teams. Speedskating, wrestling, long-distance running, and nordic skiing and biathlon are other sports of strength for Minnesota athletes.
Q: What is one of the biggest stories of triumph and achievement you discovered while reporting this book?
A: Amy Peterson of Maplewood, Minnesota, is Minnesota’s only five-time Olympian. She is incredibly humble and would never consider boasting about her achievements, which include winning three Olympic medals. She was chosen by her fellow athletes to be flag bearer at the 2002 Winter Olympics; it is especially noteworthy because our country was going through an emotional time following the terrorist attacks in September of 2001.
Q: On the other side, what was one of the more heartbreaking Olympic stories?
A: Readers may be aware of the story of runner Gabriele “Gabe” Grunewald from Perham, Minnesota. She was a national collegiate runner-up at the University of Minnesota and learned she had adenoid cystic carcinoma ten years ago. She continued to run collegiately and then professionally, barely missing the 2012 Olympics and still competing on the national level until 2018. I interviewed her six months before she died last June at age 32, but the interview was full of laughter and liveliness — she had gone for a run before our conversation. Her fighting spirit is truly memorable.
Q: What first interested you about the history of Minnesota Olympians?
A: As a youth, I saw the historic gold medal run by Billy Mills, a Native American, in the 1964 Olympics. He had overcome so much adversity and had great grit. I kept following the Olympics because it offered a sport for every spectator. On a lengthy canoeing trip across the entire Boundary Waters, I wondered whether anyone from Minnesota had ever competed in the Olympics in canoeing? I researched for hours before I found that Angus Morrison from Wayzata had made three Olympic teams and contacted him. He was extremely articulate, funny, and approachable. I was hooked and every subsequent Olympian had similar characteristics.
Q: What did you learn from writing Minnesota Gold that helped you with writing More Minnesota Gold?
A: Due to the assistance of athletes from the first book, I was able to streamline the contact process and gather more photographs. Joel Rippel, a sports writer for the Star Tribune, provided insights and did fact-checking for me and I retained a lot of what the editors taught me.
Q: This is obviously a strange time to try and sell a book. For those interested, what are the best ways to purchase a copy of More Minnesota Gold?
A: Please contact me directly through my website, www.patrickmader.com, call me at 507-645-9309, or contact Content, our local book store, by purchasing it through them.