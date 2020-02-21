The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Community Resource Bank - 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Disabled American Veterans meeting• 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Water Polo• 7-8 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Ages 16 & up - Co-Ed - Registration not required. Fast-paced, fun, and a great way to get a safe, nonimpact workout.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Pandemics, China, and the Coronavirus• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College, Tomson Hall 280, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Dawn Baarts, baarts1@stolaf.edu, 507-786-2160.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday's Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Feb. 28
Bösendorfer Dedication Recital• 7-9 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Snowshoe and Animal Signs Walk• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person, $5/member.
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Winter Nature Hike• 1-3 p.m., Richters Woods, 35674 173rd Avenue, Montgomery. Join a naturalist on a hike to learn about winter animal adaptions, explore for birds and animals tracks and test winter tree ID. $12 per person.
Sunday, Mar. 01
Senior Recital• 2-3 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Junior Recital• 3:15-4:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Studio A/Skifter Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Junior Recital• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Monday, Mar. 02
Taiko with Tiffany Tamaribuchi• 6:30-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Viking Theater in Buntrock Commons, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Rehanna Kheshgi, kheshgi@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3185.
St. Olaf Handbell Choir Concert• 8:15-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Jill Mahr, conductor.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Tuesday, Mar. 03
Golden Agers• 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.