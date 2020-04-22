The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Monday, April 27
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick, 7525 Dodd Rd., Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Tuesday, April 28
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Chicken chow mien, rice, egg roll, fruit, cookie. Take out only until further notice.
Wednesday, April 29
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Thursday, April 30
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Interiors, 550 Wilson Ave., Suite 103, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.