In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly walks on the field during the NCAA college football team’s spring practice in South Bend, Ind. The NCAA’s football oversight committee expects to finalize a plan on Thursday to allow teams to conduct up to 12 unpadded, slow-speed practices, also know as walk-throughs, during the 14 days before the typical preseason begins in August. Kelly said the extra time on the field with a ball will be valuable for teaching schemes, but not necessarily for assessing player development. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)