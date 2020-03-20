FARIBAULT — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday that emerald ash borer has been found in Rice County. It's the 22nd county in the state with the invasive insect.
A Faribault Public Works Department employee contacted the department after they noticed an ash tree with EAB symptoms on private property in the city of Faribault, according to a Department of Agriculture release. MDA staff were able to find live EAB larvae and collect a sample for federal identification.
“The Faribault city employee was able to identify the signs of EAB thanks to an MDA workshop he attended earlier this month,” said Mark Abrahamson, Director of MDA’s Plant Protection Division. “That’s why knowledge of the signs and symptoms of this insect is so important in limiting its spread.
The insect was discovered in Medford last summer, and a quarantine was then placed on Steele County.
There are several things residents should look for when checking their ash trees for emerald ash borer.
Look for woodpecker damage. Woodpeckers like EAB larvae and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of EAB.
Check for bark cracks. EAB larvae tunneling under the bark can cause the bark to split open, revealing the larval (S-shaped) tunnels underneath.
Contact a professional. If you feel your ash tree may be infested with emerald ash borer, contact a tree care professional, your city forester or the MDA at arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us or 1-888-545-6684.
Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Rice County, the department is enacting an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county. This will reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.
An open house for residents and tree care professionals will be announced at a later date.
Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. The invasive insect was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is now found in 35 states.
EAB will have a major impact on Minnesota. The state has approximately one billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.
For more information on EAB, visit mda.state.mn.us/eab.