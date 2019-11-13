In this Sept. 15, 2018 file photo, boats and water recreation seekers fill the St. Croix River in Hudson Minn. A scenic stretch of the river north of Stillwater is one of 581 waterways that Minnesota has added to its list of waters that don’t meet state pollution standards. The Minnnesota Pollution Control Agency added the lakes, rivers and streams to its draft list of “impaired waters,” which was released Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The more than 3,400 waterways now on the list represent 56% of Minnesota’s waters. (AP)