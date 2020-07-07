CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Six Gustavus women’s golfers were recently named WGCA All-American Scholars – Erin Ericson (So., Onalaska, Wis.), Hannah Hubbart (Fy., Hastings), Emily Kratz (So., Edina), Kristin Martens (Fy., Sartell), Sydney Regalado (So., Rosemount), and Laurel Ward (Fy., Bozeman, Mt.).
A total of 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers were recognized with the honor. To be eligible for the All-American Scholar Team, student-athletes must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50.
Ericson was Gustavus’s top golfer during the 2019 fall season with an average round of 78.4. Ericson three times placed in the top-six, including a first-place finish at the Division III Classic on Sept. 14-15. Hubbart played in all 12 rounds this past fall with an average of 89.8. Kratz was the second golfer in the lineup with an average of 82.0. Martens played in eight round and averaged 87.8 strokes per round. Regalado played in 12 rounds with an 82.7 average, and Ward played in 12 rounds with an average of 85.5.