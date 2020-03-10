Thursday, Mar 12
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• Weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and weekends 1-5 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Fiber, Mixed Media by Larissa McConnell• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota ave., St. Peter. Complex embroidery referencing brain scans, nebulas, eyeballs, and other elements of science and art history. Gallery hours are Wednesday though Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m.
”There’s Something Going on Upstairs” Author Kelly Fosso Rodenberg• 6 p.m., at St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave., St. Peter. Listen to Kelly Fosso Rodenberg uplifting and surprisingly humorous story about life with a brain tumor.
Friday, Mar 13
Scrabble for Seniors• 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at Saint Peter Community Center, 600 5th St., Suite 219, St. Peter. Enjoy a game of scrabble!
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
An Impossible Love: Clara and Robert Schumann• 7:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall, St. Peter. Featuring soprano Jennifer Olson, tenor David Kozisek, and pianist Benjamin Downs.
Saturday, Mar 14
Winter Tree ID Class• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Linnaeus Arboretum classroom at Gustavus Adolphus College There will be some in classroom time, but most of the class will be outdoors. Come dressed for the weather. An optional trip to 7 Mile Creek to see the state record black cherry and black ash trees is available after class. egister online at https://z.umn.edu/TreeIDStPeter
Cystic Fibrosis Bingo Fundraiser• 3-5 p.m., at Red Men Club, 412 S. 3rd St., St. Peter. Must be 18 years and older to play bingo. There will be a silent auction and food to purchase. All proceeds go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to find a cure.
Sunday, Mar 15
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Mar 16
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Seasonal Series: Using Essential Oils All Year Long• 10-11 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Learn the basics of essential oils and how to make them a part of your lifestyle throughout the year.
St. Peter Board of Education• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Study session agenda is at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000769.
Tuesday, Mar 17
Area Separated & Divorce Support Group• 7 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, 215 E. Main St., New Prague. People of all faiths are welcome. Call Deacon Bob Wagner 952-758-0463 or Mary 952-873-5781 for more information.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Mar 18
St. Peter Grief Support Group• 10-11:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center Room 215, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. This group is for anyone suffering a loss of spouse or significant other. Facilitated by a VINE Community Living Coach and St. Peter Senior Center. Any questions call Gabriela, 934-0667.
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Thursday, Mar 19
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Estate Planning 101• 11 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. In this program, we will demystify estate planning and how and when to do it.
Partnering with Gravity: The Gustavus Dance company in Concert• 8 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, New Laboratory Theatre, St. Peter. Tickets available for theatre/dance productions at gustavustickets.com or by calling 507-933-7590.