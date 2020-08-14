The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Monday, Aug. 17
American Legion Executive Board meeting• 6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food Distribution• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need may be available. Next Pantry Food Distribution is Friday, Aug. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. Faribault American Legion, 15073348784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, chips, fruit, relishes, dessert
Wednesday, Aug. 19
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.
Paradise Center for the Arts: Art in the Park• 2 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Free visual art making activity and storytime. Social distancing and cleaning guidelines from MDH followed and enforced. Masks strongly encouraged.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food Distribution• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need may be available. Next Pantry Food Distribution is Friday, Aug. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Concerts in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. See bit.ly/cityoffaribaultconcerts for the complete list of performers.
Friday, Aug. 21
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food Distribution• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Drive through Pantry Food Distribution for those in need from 1 to 3 p.m.
American Legion ribs supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Ribs supper serving either dine-in or curbside pickup. For curbside pick-up, call ahead: 507-291-5920 Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Rice County Historical Society Cruise• 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Rain or shine. All types of vehicles and motorcycles are welcome. Call 507-332-2121 for more information.