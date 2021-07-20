SECTION 1B

Miesville, 7-2

Elko, 6-4

Hampton, 6-5

Rochester, 5-5

Dundas, 5-6

New Market, 4-6

Northfield, 3-8

CLASSIC CANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Miesville, 9-3

Red Wing, 8-5

Dundas, 6-5

Northfield, 7-6

Cannon Falls, 7-8

Hastings, 7-9

Rochester, 6-8

Hampton, 4-7

Lake City, 4-7

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments