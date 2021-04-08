SOFTBALL
Northfield 10, Owatonna 0, F/5
The Huskies dropped their season opener to the Raiders Thursday evening thanks to a dominant pitching performance from Northfield’s Brynn Hostettler. She struck out 12 Owatonna batters and allowed only one hit in four innings en route to earning the win.
“It was good to be out on the field again,” Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said. “Though draw for our first game as Northfield is one of the favorites to win the conference and section. [We] could not get anything going offensively, but it was good to see some players make adjustments in their second at-bat against a very tough pitcher.”
Anna Laduke was responsible for the Huskies’ only hit and also stole a base.
Owatonna’s next game is slated for this Saturday at home against Rochester John Marshall.
TRACK AND FIELD
NRHEG meet
The Blooming Prairie boys and girls track teams finished second (66.5) and first overall (92), respectively, during their track and field meets Thursday afternoon in New Richland. NRHEG placed first (86) and third (48) in the boys and girls meets, respectively.
NRHEG’s Brandon Howieson claimed the first place spot in both the boys shot put and discus events, while Jaxon Beck took home first in the boys high jump. Also earning first place finishes for the Panthers during the boy’s events were Daniel Nydegger (800-meter and 1,600-meter) and Jacob Karl (3,200-meter). Blooming Prairie’s Xavier Rennie took first in the boys 110-meter hurdles.
On the girl’s side, Blooming Prairie’s Annaka Forsberg (100-meter), Sophie Thomas (200-meter and high jump) and Claire Rennie (long jump) took home gold. For NRHEG, Journey Utpadel (800-meter) and Tori Vaale (1,600-meter) picked up wins.
Medford meet
The Medford girls (57) and boys (69) each finished second overall in their respective meets Thursday night in Medford.
Jackie Cole (100-meter and 200-meter), Henry Grayson (100-meter and 400-meter), Clara Kniefel (800-meter), George McCarthy (pole vault), Dylan Heiderscheidt (triple jump), Abby Fitzgerald (discus), Kael Hermanstorfer (shot put) and the 4x800-meter relay team of Cohen Stursa, Tyler Stursa, Brock Merritt and Garrett Fitzgerald all took home first place finishes for the Tigers.