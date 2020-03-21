Will Parks is coming home.
The safety and former Arizona Wildcat agreed to a one-year deal with his hometown NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Saturday.
NBC Philadelphia's John Clark reported Parks had better salary offers from the Vikings and Lions but chose to join the Eagles.
Forever apart of my life. Y’all saved it. That’s only way I can thank y’all man. Y’all saved my life so thank you. My career couldn’t have started at a better place. Y’all gave me a start. Now I must go endure and finish. Love forever Denver, PHILLY out. ❤️ https://t.co/Iu5nNen2hX— William (@PhillyWill11) March 21, 2020
The Philadelphia native will join the Eagles after four years with Denver. The 6-foot-1-inch, 194-pound Parks appeared in 62 games for the Broncos, including 15 starts, and recorded 149 tackles and four interceptions as a safety-nickelback hybrid.
Parks joins an Eagles defense that bolstered its secondary over the last week. After releasing Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins, the Eagles traded for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and re-signed safety Rodney McLeod.
Parks has stayed close to the Philadelphia community despite being removed for eight years. The Germantown High School product is a two-time recipient of the Broncos Community Ambassador Award. In August of 2018, Parks' great-uncle, Barry Parks, was murdered while waiting for a bus. Parks was impacted by gun violence in growing up in North Philadelphia his entire life.
Parks partnered with Philadelphia CeaseFire and NFL's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign to spread awareness about gun violence.
In four seasons (2012-15) at Arizona, Parks ranked up 197 tackles, four interceptions and one sack. He forced two fumbles and recovered one.