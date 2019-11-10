Alabama's 46-41 loss to LSU on Saturday was the highest-rated college football regular-season game in eight years, according to CBS Sports, which broadcast the contest.
In a news release distributed this afternoon, the Saturday game scored a fast national household rating/share of a 9.7/24, which is up 47 percent over last year's 6.6/13 rating/share for the game. That contest, an Alabama 29-0 victory over LSU, took place in primetime.
The network said the LSU-Alabama game had an average of 16.636 million viewers, which made it the most-watched regular-season game between the teams since 2011. Last year's prime-time LSU-Alabama game had a viewership of 11.588 million.
The game peaked from 7-7:15 p.m., with 20.610 million viewers and an 11.8/26 rating/share.
By comparison, the average episode of the HBO series "Game of Thrones" drew 15.32 million viewers, according to the TV viewer compilation site, statista.com. The final episode of "Game of Thrones" drew 13.6 million viewers in its initial airing, according to CNN, although including DVR and rerun viewings, the figure rises to 19.3.
With LSU-Alabama leading the way, CBS's college football viewership is the network's best since 1990. The network's game broadcasts are averaging 7.091 million viewers compared to last year’s 5.088 million.
The second-most watched CBS game this year was Notre Dame-Georgia (5.4/13 rating/share, 9.349 million viewers, Sept. 21).
According to the network, this is the third straight week the CBS's SEC game was the most watched contest of the day: (Auburn-LSU, Oct. 26; Georgia-Florida, Nov. 2; LSU-Alabama, Nov. 9).