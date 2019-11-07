Bears Insider's Week 10 predictions, 3-5 Bears vs. 3-4-1 Detroit Lions:
Hub Arkush (season record: 5-3)
Yep, it's really hard to pick the Bears to beat anybody right now, but it's really no easier to trust the Lions, and I like the matchups here. In addition to the Bears being home, Detroit is an indoor team and sorely lacking both a running game and a run defense. As good as the Lions offense has been at times, it appears near its ceiling, while the Bears defense has been good, but we know it can play much better. Obviously, I can't find anything good to say about the Bears offense right now, but if ever there was a tonic for what ails it, it's this Detroit defense. As long as Matt Nagy doesn't try and outsmart the Lions, and himself, and keeps it physical, the Bears should get off the schneid. Bears 26, Lions 20
Arthur Arkush (season record: 4-4)
Only one Matt – Nagy or Patricia – will get his team off the mat and out of the NFC North basement Sunday at Soldier Field. Appointment viewing, it is not. But a defense that can out-vulnerable Mitch Trubisky and Co.? I think the Lions just might be it after allowing 99 combined points over their past three games. Each of the Bears’ previous two head coaches, John Fox and Marc Trestman, endured five-game losing streaks in their final seasons in charge. I don't think this will be Nagy's final season, but I do think the skid stops Sunday with the offense getting well behind David Montgomery and an O-line that shows it still has some pride. Bears 24, Lions 21
Sean Hammond (season record: 5-3)
If there was ever a chance for the Bears offense to get back on track, the Lions' porous defense presents a golden opportunity. Detroit is allowing 288.4 yards a game through the air, third-worst in the NFL. If the Bears can take care of the ball and limit turnovers, opportunities will be there for them. Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense will test the Bears secondary as much as any team has this season. Still, I think the Bears’ losing streak comes to an end this week with a divisional win. Bears 27, Lions 24
Barry Rozner, Daily Herald (season record: 3-5)
This is a classic, midseason NFL matchup between two teams still dreaming of the playoffs, doing nothing until now to make you think that’s possible. Neither team can get a stop defensively when they need it and neither team can score when they have to score. The winner gets to say they’re still alive in the playoff race. Lions have lost four of five and the Bears have lost four straight. Flip a coin. Lions 23, Bears 19
Joe Aguilar, Daily Herald (season record: 4-4)
Assuming Mitch Trubisky is still playing quarterback with confused eyes and Matt Nagy is still calling offensive plays, there is no reason to think the Bears will look competent when they have the ball. Still, they're going to beat the Lions once this year, and the odds are better that it happens on Sunday than on Thanksgiving Day in downtown Detroit. The Bears are spiraling miserably (four losses in a row) and the Lions nearly as badly (four losses in five games). Home team wins. Just because. Bears 24, Lions 20