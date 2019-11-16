UTAH STATE 26, WYOMING 21
Wyoming 0 14 0 7 21
Utah State 0 20 3 3 26
SECOND QUARTER
Wyoming 7, Utah State 0
Logan Wilson 10 interception return (Cooper Rothe kick)
TIME: 14:54
Wyoming 7, Utah State 7
Siaosi Mariner 80 pass from Jordan Love (Dominik Eberle kick)
TIME: 11:35
DRIVE: 2 plays, 84 yards, 0:29
KEY PLAY: Mariner found the soft spot between the safety and the corner as Wyoming frantically tried to get lined up before the snap, and Love hit him in stride for USU’s longest play from scrimmage this season.
Utah State 14, Wyoming 7
Gerold Bright 25 pass from Love (Eberle kick)
TIME: 7:32
DRIVE: 7 plays, 77 yards, 1:28
KEY PLAY: After USU matriculated the ball down the field, nobody on Wyoming’s defense picked up Bright out of the backfield. Love found him in stride, and Bright essentially walked into the end zone.
Wyoming 14, Utah State 14
Tyler Vander Waal 11 run (Rothe kick)
TIME: 5:34
DRIVE: 5 plays, 61 yards, 1:51
KEY PLAY: Wyoming was set up in the red zone with the help of pass interference on USU on Vander Waal’s pass intended for true freshman Isaiah Neyor on the previous snap.
Utah State 17, Wyoming 14
Eberle 47 FG
TIME: 2:04
DRIVE: 8 plays, 43 yards, 3:28
KEY PLAY: Love started USU’s drive with a 28-yard pass to Caleb Repp to move the Aggies into Wyoming territory.
Utah State 20, Wyoming 14
Eberle 44 FG
TIME: 0:09
DRIVE: 7 plays, 30 yards, 1:06
KEY PLAY: The Aggies got a chance to add to their lead with 1:15 left in the half when Shaq Bond intercepted Tyler Vander Waal at USU’s 43. Eberle kicked the field goal seven plays later.
THIRD QUARTER
Utah State 23, Wyoming 14
Eberle 26 FG
TIME: 4:44
DRIVE: 4 plays, 5 yards, 0:54
KEY PLAY: Wyoming’s offense was already backed up after the Cowboys’ goal-line stop on defense, and the Aggies started their drive at Wyoming’s 14 after Esaias Gandy was flagged for a late hit on Jordan Nathan’s punt return.
FOURTH QUARTER
Utah State 26, Wyoming 14
Eberle 23 FG
TIME: 11:11
DRIVE: 4 plays, -4 yards, 1:37
KEY PLAY: USU’s offense was again set up with prime field position after Eric Munoz picked off Vander Waal and returned it to Wyoming’s 2.
Utah State 26, Wyoming 21
Vander Waal 5 run (Rothe kick)
TIME: 6:52
DRIVE: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:19
KEY PLAY: Vander Waal avoided pressure to find Austin Conway for 15 yards on third-and-2 to keep the drive alive before punching it in six plays later.