Utah State
Jordan Love
Love came into this season with a ton of buzz as the Mountain West’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year but more importantly as a borderline first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. That could still be the case, though it’s been an erratic season for the Aggies’ junior quarterback. He has more interceptions (12) than touchdown passes (11) at this point and has a trio of three-interception games. But the size (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) and the live arm capable of making every throw are there. Last week’s performance against Fresno State when he went 30 of 39 passing for 388 yards, two touchdowns and no picks showed what he’s capable of when he’s on. It’ll be up to Wyoming, specifically the Cowboys’ defensive front, to keep Love from getting too comfortable in the pocket.
Savon Scarver
If there’s an X-factor in this game for Utah State, Scarver is it. Of course, Wyoming doesn’t need to be reminded of that. The All-American kick returner made a 99-yard house call on a kickoff early in the second half of the Aggies’ 24-16 win at Wyoming last season and has already returned two kickoffs for scores this season, including a 108-yarder against Colorado State. Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said earlier this week the plan is not even to give the 5-11 speedster the chance to return a kick Saturday and for good reason. Scarver’s return proved to be the difference in last year’s meeting, something the Cowboys can’t allow to happen again.
Wyoming
Xazavian Valladay
With two of Wyoming’s top three running backs still unavailable this week with injuries, Valladay will once again be called on to carry a heavy workload. Valladay has responded with three straight 100-yard rushing games but has also logged 95 carries in those games after setting another career-high with 37 carries against Boise State. He was the only running back to get a carry last week, and it will be interesting to see if someone else, namely true freshman Alphonzo Andrews Jr., gets some this week to spell Valladay. But asked what the backup plan is in the backfield going forward, Bohl said it’s to keep running the sophomore.
Solomon Byrd
Byrd has been a revelation for Wyoming’s defense this season, and the Cowboys will need the redshirt freshman to keep up his activity in a game where pressuring the quarterback will be vital to their chances of slowing down Utah State’s up-tempo offense. Byrd leads Wyoming with 6.5 sacks after notching half a sack against Boise State and is second on the team with 8.5 tackles for loss. He could very well be on his way to freshman All-America honors.