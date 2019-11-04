As if Alabama-LSU didn’t already have enough hype, reports indicate a high-profile visitor will be in attendance Saturday afternoon.
Preparations are underway for President Donald Trump to be in Bryant-Denny Stadium when No. 1 LSU visits the second-ranked Crimson Tide, Sports Illustrated’s local outlet Bama Central first reported Monday. CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, an Alabama graduate, reported the same thing later in the day.
An Alabama spokesperson did not have any information about Trump’s plans when asked Monday afternoon.
It wouldn’t be the first time the 45th president was on hand for an Alabama football game.
Trump attended the 2018 College Football Playoff championship between Alabama and Georgia. His arrival delayed the entry of thousands of fans, leaving Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium with open seats in the moments before kickoff.
Trump accompanied members of the military onto the field for the singing of the national anthem before watching the first half of Alabama’s comeback win over the Bulldogs to claim the title.
The president has attended a number of sporting events recently, too. He was on hand for UFC 244 on Saturday night in New York City, a week after making the short trip across Washington D.C. for the World Series Game 5 on Sept. 27.
Security was considerably stepped up for Trump’s appearance at the Alabama-Georgia championship game. In fact, game organizers weren’t confirming his presence leading up to the game that required all attendees to clear a separate Secret Service checkpoint before entering Mercedes-Benz Stadium.