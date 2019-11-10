Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the
Green Bay Packers' performance in their 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Offense: B
This is how the offense is supposed to work.
Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams ran hard between the tackles, combining for 156 yards rushing. Davante Adams had 118 receiving yards. David Bakhtiari's missed block on the final play of the first half might have cost the Packers seven points. He's just not himself this season. Defense: C
The Packers didn't silence
Christian McCaffrey but they didn't let him beat them, either. He had 141 yards from scrimmage, 15 below his average. Preston Smith ended two drives with third-down sacks and stopped McCaffrey on the game's final play. Tramon Williams had an end-zone interception after Adrian Amos tipped the ball. Special teams: C
Given a second chance via penalty,
Mason Crosby drilled a 47-yard field goal to put Green Bay up 14. Remember all those booming JK Scott punts early in the season? He averaged 34 yards on two first-half punts Sunday. He did pin Carolina twice inside the 11 in the final quarter. Returner Tre Smith left early with a concussion. Coaching: C Matt LaFleur eschewed a field goal from the 1 on the final play of the first half but Jamaal Williams was stopped on a run up the middle. Right decision, wrong play. LaFleur used multiple tight ends on most plays, which aided the running game. Mike Pettine contained McCaffrey but that left the defense vulnerable to the pass. Overall: B-minus
The Packers rebounded from their stinker on the West Coast with a spirited effort against a good team. Missing out on points at the end of the half opened the door for the Panthers but the Packers closed it just in time. They hit the bye week with an 8-2 record and good health, which should set them up for a strong finish.
Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off Carolina Panthers to improve to 8-2
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) hauls in a long 2nd quarter pass while defended by Carolina Panthers defensive back Ross Cockrell (47). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) after being stopped on the last play of the first half. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks tackles on his way to a 3rd quarter touchdown run. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks tackles on his way to a 3rd quarter touchdown run. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks tackles on his way to a 3rd quarter touchdown run. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is stopped just short of the goal line with the help of Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91). This was the last play of the game. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is stopped just short of the goal line with the help of Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91). This was the last play of the game. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) late in the 4th quarter. Allen threw the ball away. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) is chased out of the pocket late in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) makes a catch while defended by Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks away for a 4th quarter run. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) after a 4th quarter catch. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates a 4th quarter sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Javien Elliott (23) after a 4th quarter reception. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a catch while covered by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) late in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a play review late in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during a 3rd quarter reception. Adams was covered by Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaking tackles during a 3rd quarter run. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) on a 3rd quarter run. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) after a1st down run in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) celebrates a 3rd quarter interception with his teammates. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't hang on to this 3rd quarter pass while defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't hang on to this 3rd quarter pass while defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) rushes in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles during the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) can't contain Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) tackles Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Contact Tom Oates at
toates@madison.com.