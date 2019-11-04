MILWAUKEE — Facing a deadline to pick up player options for the 2020 season, the Milwaukee Brewers parted ways with right-handed starter Chase Anderson and first baseman Eric Thames on Monday, moves that will save the team approximately $16 million in salary next season.
Milwaukee declined Thames' $7.5 million option just hours after reaching a deal to trade Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays for minor leaguer Chad Spanberger instead of picking up Anderson's $8.5 million option.
Thames slashed .247/.346/.505 with 25 home runs, 61 RBI and an .851 OPS in 149 games in 2019 after taking back the starting job from Jesus Aguilar early in the season.
Brewers general manager David Stearns signed Thames, who had become a star in the Korean League, to a three-year, $16 million contract in Nov. 2015. Thames made a strong first impression, hitting .345 with 11 home runs, 19 RBI and a 1.276 OPS in the first month of the 2017 season, his first big league action in five years.
Thames tailed off a bit from there but finished the year with a respectable .247 average along with 31 home runs, 63 RBI and an .877 OPS. He wasn't able to duplicate those numbers in 2018 and after ultimately losing his starting job to Aguilar, was left off the team's postseason roster last season.
Thames bounced back in a big way in 2019, and with few internal options to replace him the Brewers' decision to jettison a left-handed hitting power hitter came as something of a surprise. But Stearns said the move came after evaluating the market.
"The first base market, as is usually the case, is fairly robust," Stearns said. "Eric did a wonderful job for us and as I said, we're certainly not closing the door on bringing him back. We'll see where the offseason takes us and where the market takes us."
Anderson, who will turn 32 later this month, went 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 32 appearances for the Brewers in 2019. Anderson began the year in the bullpen, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in five appearances, but after a rash of injuries and inconsistency left Milwaukee's rotation in shambles, he moved back into a starting role and went 7-4 with a 4.19 ERA, with three quality starts.
Acquired along with infielders Isan Diaz and Aaron Hill from Arizona in January 2016 in exchange for Jean Segura and Tyler Wagner, Anderson went 38-27 with a 3.83 ERA in 166 appearances (160 starts) for the Brewers over four seasons.
His best season came in 2017 when he went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts, establishing himself as a building block in Milwaukee's rotation along with right-handers Zach Davies and Jimmy Nelson.
Milwaukee signed Anderson to a modest contract extension that winter, paying him $4.75 million in 2018 and $6.5 million in 2019 with team options for 2020 and 2021.
That performance also earned him the coveted Opening Day assignment in 2018 but while he managed to post a 3.93 ERA in 30 starts, he was removed from the rotation after allowing three runs in 3⅔ innings in a Sept. 18 start and was left off the Brewers' postseason roster.
"Chase was one of the first major trades we made as a front office and as an organization after I got here," Stearns said. "He was here when the team wasn't very good and he was also a key contributor in years when we were pretty good. So we really appreciate his contributions to the organization. He's been a great Brewer and we wish him well."
Spanberger, 24, is a left-hander hitter who has 59 home runs in 305 minor league games. He hit 13 home runs last season for Class AA New Hampshire, where he posted a .707 OPS while batting .237.
He has played most of his career at first base but played much of the 2019 season in right field, giving him the kind of positional versatility — as well as the left-handed power — Stearns and the Brewers covet.
"We think he fills in nicely at the upper levels of the minor league season and we're excited to have him," Stearns said.