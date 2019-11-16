Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the 15th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team squares off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a battle for the Freedom Trophy on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Follow live coverage as No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers take on Nebraska Cornhuskers
TownNews.com Content Exchange
Tags
TownNews.com Content Exchange
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Eden Prairie man charged with selling Ecstasy to Shattuck-St. Mary's student
- Second Owatonna bomb threat in one week called in to Target
- After a 2nd time in Drug Court, Rice County man determined to make it stick
- Faribault man charged after alleged rape
- Sheriff's deputy sued over 'racist' tweets
- Tracy L. Fredrickson
- 'They just beat us today': Powerful Cadets blank Huskies, end Owatonna's 29-game winning streak
- Woman killed in crash north of Waseca
- Kenyon Republican announces run to unseat Angie Craig
- Carl Howard White
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Faribault Daily News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Kenyon Leader Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Le Sueur County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Northfield News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Southernminn Business Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
St. Peter Herald Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Waseca County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.