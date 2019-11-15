LARAMIE -- Wyoming’s overtime loss at Boise State was admittedly a hard one to take for the Cowboys given the circumstances.
Not only was the three-point setback the most competitive game Wyoming had ever played against the Broncos in Boise, but it also dealt a major blow to the Cowboys’ No. 1 goal of winning a Mountain West championship. Wyoming fell to fourth in the Mountain Division standings and two games behind Boise State with three games left to play.
The Cowboys' primary objective now is making sure the Broncos don’t beat them twice.
“It was pretty hard, but we can’t let this game just make us not perform the way we’ve been the whole season,” defensive tackle Javaree Jackson said. “We just have to use this game as motivation.”
That’s because the rest of the season still comes with plenty of incentive for the Cowboys. A 10-win season for the first time since 1996 is still in play if Wyoming wins out with a bowl game, something the Cowboys could almost assure themselves of playing in for the third time in four years with a win Saturday at Utah State. A win over the Aggies could also pull Wyoming into a tie for second in the division based on the outcome of other games around the league.
The matchup is also the first of two trophy games left on the Cowboys’ schedule as Wyoming will try to reclaim the Bridger’s Rifle, which was implemented into the series in 2013. Utah State holds a 4-2 edge since then, which includes a 24-16 win at War Memorial Stadium a season ago.
“We have a mantra of 1-0,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. “I think a lot of guys have bought into that and I know I have as well. So it’s a big, big ballgame.”
The Cowboys were one of the few teams to contain Utah State’s up-tempo offense last season and will bring the MW’s No. 2 scoring defense and No. 4 total defense into Maverik Stadium to try to get as close as they can to repeating that performance. The Aggies haven’t been as prolific offensively as they were last season when they owned the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense, but they’re always a threat given who’s at the controls.
Quarterback Jordan Love came into his junior season as the MW Preseason Offensive Player of the Year but has struggled with consistency. Widely viewed as a high-round prospect for next year’s NFL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is completing nearly 63 percent of his passes but has tossed more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11). Love had perhaps his best outing in the Aggies’ 37-35 win at Fresno State last week when he threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns with no picks.
What makes Love even more dangerous is his ability to extend plays with his legs if needed. He’s added 110 yards on the ground this season, but Wyoming had success corralling Love a season ago, limiting him to 49 total yards.
“There’s a reason why he’s a top NFL prospect,” linebacker Logan Wilson said. “He’s a very accurate kid, and the thing is he can make plays with his feet. Obviously it may not be what he wants to do, but he can when he needs to. … But he presents pretty much every challenge you could possibly imagine in the passing game.”
Wyoming will counter with quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, who had his most efficient performance of his career in his first start of the season in place of the injured Sean Chambers. Vander Waal completed 65.3 percent of his passes against the Broncos and added a rushing touchdown, something the redshirt sophomore will try to build on as the Cowboys work to add more balance to the offense.
“He generally made good decisions and threw the ball accurately, and that’s what we need from him,” offensive coordinator Brent Vigen said. “He’s capable of that, and he showed he can do it on that stage. We need more of that moving forward.”
With two of Wyoming’s top three running backs still on the mend with injuries, Xazavian Valladay has combined for 95 carries the last three games and is coming off a career-high 37 carries against Boise State. He had his third straight 100-yard game with 124 yards, but Wyoming finished with just 123 for its lowest rushing output of the season.
Bohl has maintained the playbook won’t change much with Vander Waal behind center, meaning the Cowboys could look at using Vander Waal more in the running game in order to take some of the load off Valladay against a Utah State defense that’s yielding the fifth-most rushing yards in the league (182.4 per game).
"Keep on running (Valladay). That's the plan,” Bohl said. "We're in it to win it."
Wyoming did that the last time it made the trip to Maverik Stadium in 2017. The Cowboys won 28-23 then but haven’t scored more than 23 points on the road this season. The goal is to improve in every facet as Wyoming tries avoid its first losing streak of the season and make the most of the season it has left.
“We can only take care of the business we have,” Bohl said. “I think we’ve got really good leadership within our football team. … Our guys, they’re a real close-knit group, and I think they want to play well for each other.”