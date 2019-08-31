AMES -- Sheldon Croney scored on a 1-yard run in the third overtime as No. 21 Iowa State survived an upset bid by Northern Iowa Saturday with a 29-26 victory at Jack Trice Stadium.
The Panthers (0-1) played solid defense and got four field goals from true freshman Matthew Cook as UNI nearly pulled off their first upset of a FBS-ranked opponent.
Freshman quarterback Will McElvain was 25 of 42 yards for 228 yards and at touchdown in his first start, while his counterpart, Brock Purdy was 30 of 41 for 278 and two scores.
ISU out-rushed UNI, 185 to 34.
Iowa State scored first on a 42-yard Connor Assalley field goal with 53 seconds left in the first quarter, and that was the score at halftime.
UNI tied it when true freshman Matthew Cook nailed his first collegiate field goal attempt from 50 yards on the Panthers opening drive of the second half.
The Cyclones quickly responded with a fast, 9-play 75-yard drive with Brock Purdy hitting La'Michael Pettway for a 7-yard touchdown and a 10-3 lead.
The Panthers had their own response with its best drive of the game, a 15-play, 79-yard drive that sucked up 6:45 off the clock and Cook connected from 31 yards.
Then with six seconds left in the third quarter, Elerson Smith got a huge pass rush on Purdy and hit him before he threw. The ball bounded to Xavior Williams who returned it 53 yards for a touchdown and a 13-10 UNI lead.
It stayed that way until the Cyclones got a 23-yard field goal with 59 seconds left after a 17-play, 74-yard drive that ate up 6:52 that forced overtime.
Each team kicked field goals in their first overtime possession, and after ISU took a 20-13 lead on a Pettway 9-yard catch, a scrambling McElvain found Trevor Allen wide open for a 7-yard score to tie it
UNI took its last lead, 23-20, on Cook's fourth field goal, a 28-yarder.
The Panthers nearly won it on ISU's next possession.
On a 3rd and 2 from the 3, Croney fumbled, but Purdy out-fought a couple of Panthers for the ball at the 1. Croney scored on the next play.
No. Iowa;0;0;13;0;3;7;3 -- 26
Iowa St.;3;0;7;3;3;7;6 -- 29
First quarter
ISU -- FG Assalley 42, :53. (Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 2:37).
Third quarter
UNI -- FG Cook 50, 12:56. (Drive: 7 plays, 33 yards, 2:04).
ISU -- Pettway 7 pass from Purdy, 8:31 (Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:25).
UNI -- FG Cook 31, 1:44 (Drive: 15 plays, 79 yards, 6:45)
UNI -- Williams 53 fumble return, :06.
Fourth quarter
ISU -- FG Assalley 23, :59. (Drive: 17 plays, 74 yards, 6:52).
First overtime
UNI -- FG Cook 49, 0:00. (Drive: 3 plays, -4 yards).
ISU -- FG Assalley 22, 0:00. (Drive: 6 plays, 20 yards).
Second overtime
ISU -- Pettway 9 pass from Purdy, 0:00. (Drive:4 plays, 25 yards).
UNI -- Allen 7 pass from McElvain, 0:00. (7 plays, 25 yards).
Third overtime
UNI -- FG Cook 28, 0:00. (6 plays, 14 yards).
ISU -- Croney 1 run, 0:00 (5 plays, 25 yards)