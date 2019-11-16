Bill Moos stood on the sideline as Nebraska and Wisconsin warmed up before Saturday's game, and spoke about why his football coach was given a contract extension the same morning the Badgers took the field as 13-point favorites in Memorial Stadium.
And the Nebraska athletic director pretty clearly spelled out the project Scott Frost has in front of him.
"Scott’s a competitor. And he’s a champion. And he hasn’t really known losing. And he knew coming in that this was a project. That it isn’t the Nebraska he remembers. But he knew that," Moos said. "And he also knew, and we were on the same page, that it was going to take several years to get to where it once was. Then to sustain it’s going to take some time, too."
Your Report Card: Wisconsin at Nebraska
To be clear, the extension made sense. It keeps Frost's contract at seven years, even though the financial terms don't change. And as Frost nears the end of his second season, the rebuilding project he and his coaching staff face has become more clear.
"It’s going to take, as I mentioned, a couple more years before we’re really in a spot, I believe — I know I caught some guff at (Big Ten) media days, but we’ve got to get six wins year in and year out, and grow from that so we can get in the postseason and get those extra practices," Moos said. "I know it’s cutting it close here this year, but it’s coming and it is a process. And Scott Frost is the guy that we want leading the program."
Investing in Frost for the long term lines up with the time it's going to take to make the program a consistent winner.
"We’re probably still a couple years away before we can feel comfortable in having consistently winning teams," Moos said. "But my feeling has always been throughout my career — you build the program, make sure it’s solid, then the program will produce the winning teams. And we’re working on building the program."
Stoll honored: Nebraska junior tight end Jack Stoll was recognized before the game as the 2019 recipient of the Sam Foltz Memorial Scholarship.
The third recipient of the scholarship, Stoll was recognized earlier this week after a practice. Foltz's parents, Gerald and Jill Foltz, were among those on hand Saturday as Stoll was recognized.
The scholarship was established in 2017, one year after Foltz, the extremely popular Nebraska punter from Grand Island, was killed in a car accident in Wisconsin. It is presented to a football player who must have a minimum grade-point average of 2.5 and have been a previous member of the Brook Berringer Citizenship team.
Homecoming for Williams: Wisconsin defensive tackle Bryson Williams, who starred in high school at Lincoln Southeast, was in Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Unfortunately for Williams, he wasn't in uniform. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound sophomore suffered a left leg injury last week against Iowa and had to be helped off the field. It was Williams' second leg injury this season.
Williams spent the game leaning on a crutch on the Wisconsin sideline.