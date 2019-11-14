It would have taken years, maybe decades, for any school to surpass the Huskers' sellout streak. But now Nebraska's standing at No. 1 is even more secure.
Notre Dame, which is home to the nation's second-longest streak, will not have a sellout Saturday when the Irish host Navy, according to the South Bend Tribune. That means the Notre Dame streak will end at 273 games, 100 shy of where the Huskers' currently stands.
Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick cited several reasons for why the streak is ending, but perhaps the biggest is that the administration is allowing it to happen. In the past, ND would approach prominent boosters and ask them to buy up large chunks of unsold tickets. That's something the Huskers have also done to preserve their sellout streak.
“Group sales were a big part of keeping the streak going, too,” Swarbrick said to the Tribune. “We’d go to somebody who was ‘a friend of Notre Dame’ and say, ‘Gee, can you help us with this game? Can you buy 50 tickets and distribute them to your employees?’ That would be an example.”
Swarbrick also cited the schedule — the Irish have three home games in November this season — the weather and travel difficulties for ND's nationwide fan base.
These are all issues that Nebraska has had to grapple with in preserving its sellout streak. Athletic Director Bill Moos, like previous administrators, has discussed possible changes to improve the game-day experience and encourage fans to attend — things like lowering the donation cost attached to season tickets, removing or widening seats to add comfort and selling alcohol in certain parts of the stadium.
But despite a myriad of factors, including the Huskers' struggles on the field, the NU sellout streak doesn't seem to be in any jeopardy of ending. The streak began in 1962 under Bob Devaney and has survived for 373 games, including 312 victories.
It's not clear which schools have the next-longest sellout streaks. Oregon was previously believed to be in third with a streak of 110 games, but that came to an end in 2016. What is certain, though, is that Nebraska's stranglehold on No. 1 will be even tighter.
Check out the link below for more facts behind the Husker sellout streak.