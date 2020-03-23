(The Center Square) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that he is self-quarantining for 14 days after contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"I currently have no symptoms and will continue working tirelessly to combat the spread of COVID-19. #StayHomeMN," he tweeted.
Walz said he hasn’t left his home since being informed of the contact with one of his security detail late Sunday night.
“The most important thing Minnesotans can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” Walz said in a statement. “I’m using this as an opportunity to lead by example. Though I’m feeling healthy and not showing any symptoms, I’m going to work from home and model the protocol we are asking all Minnesotans to follow.”
Walz said he will quarantine through Monday, April 6, following guidelines from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Because our state must maintain essential services, not every Minnesotan is able to stay home,” Walz said.
“Those of us who are able to work from home must do so out of respect to our health care professionals, first responders, pharmacists, grocers, child care providers, and all Minnesotans who are working to keep us safe during this crisis.”
The governor’s administration will continue to oversee Minnesota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m grateful for the State of Minnesota’s sophisticated emergency management operation that allows me to govern and respond to crises from the Minnesota Governor's Residence,” Walz said. “We will continue to communicate with Minnesotans about our quick and aggressive work to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
Walz was scheduled to have a 2 p.m. news conference today to announce additional actions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has impacted other Minnesota government officials.
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Sunday posted on Instagram that her older brother in Tennessee died Saturday of COVID-19. He had previously been diagnosed with cancer.
“THIS is why we must #StayHome,” Flanagan wrote. “If you feel fine, that’s great. But please consider the possibility that you’re carrying the virus and don’t know it, and then you walk past the next Ron, my big brother, in public.”
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that her husband, John Bessler, tested positive for coronavirus this morning. He had been hospitalized after he coughed up blood, and now has pneumonia.
“We love him very much and pray for his recovery,” Klobucher said in a statement. "He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.”
Klobucher said that she hasn’t been in the same place as her husband in two weeks, so her doctor advised her against getting tested, considering the current shortage of tests.
“I hope he will be home soon. I know so many Americans are going through this and so much worse right now,” Klobucher wrote. “So I hope and pray for you, just as I hope you will do for my husband. Meanwhile I am working in the Senate to get help to the American people.”