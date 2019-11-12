CEDAR RAPIDS – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is solidifying her lead as frontrunner in a large Democratic field of candidates competing in the Iowa caucuses, but a new Hawkeye Poll finds that fewer than a third of registered voters are “strongly committed” to their first choice.
Warren is the first choice of 23.1 percent of those responding to the poll conducted by the Hawkeye Poll Cooperative, comprised of University of Iowa faculty, graduate students, and undergraduate students in the political science and sociology departments.
Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden rounded out the top tier as the first choices of 18.1 percent, 15.5 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively. They were the only candidates with support in double digits. Nearly 13 percent did not know or refused to answer.
The results indicate Warren is well-positioned in Iowa 12 weeks ahead of the Feb. 3, 2020, caucuses, according to Frederick Boehmke, University of Iowa professor of political science, who serves as faculty advisor of the Hawkeye Poll.
A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday showed Buttigieg as the first choice of 22 percent followed by Biden at 18 percent, Warren at 13 percent and Sanders at 5 percent. It was conducted Nov. 7-11.
The Hawkeye Poll found notable differences in support based on demographics. Warren was the first choice of 30.7 percent of women compared to 12.3 percent of men. Sanders lead among men, with 24.3 percent, but was the first choice of 13.7 percent of women. Buttigieg ranked first with 17.8 percent of women and 12.1 percent of men while Biden fared better with men – 16.5 percent to 14.5 percent among women.
The poll also found that candidates have yet to lock in their support. Just 31.7 percent are “strongly committed” to their first choice while 50.9 percent say they have narrowed the field to just a few candidates and 17.1 percent said they don’t know who they will back caucus night.
Concerning electability, 65 percent said the most important characteristic is that a candidate’s positions agree with theirs. The ability to win the general election was most important to 30.2 percent. Warren leads among those who rated positions as most important with 29.9 percent. Among those who indicated that winning the general election was most important, Biden leads with 27.1 percent.
The Hawkeye Poll of 1,288 registered voter was conducted Oct. 28 to Nov. 19. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percent. Among the sample were 538 possible Democratic caucusgoers, including 465 likely Democratic caucusgoers. The margin of error was higher in the subgroups.
The complete results will be available at
https://clas.uiowa.edu/polisci/research/hawkeye-poll.
Bernie Sanders
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Kamala Harris
Harris
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Amy Klobuchar 3
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Elizabeth Warren
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in August at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Warren has promised that farmers would be involved in any climate change solutions put forth by her administration, if she was elected president.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 2
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 4
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (29).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (30).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (33).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Dancing in the Clear Lake streets
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's supporters dance on the streets at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Chants
The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Elizabeth Warren arrives
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren arrives at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hugs all around
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren meets with supporters at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Wing Ding
The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Warren supporters
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren meets with supporters at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Outside the Surf
The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Scholten's bus
Congressional candidate JD Scholten arrives at the Surf Ballroom for the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
John Hickenlooper
Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Michael Bennet
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tom Steyer
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
John Delaney
Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden waves to the crowd after he speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Kamala Harris
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Amy Klobuchar
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in August at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Steve Bullock
Steve Bullock speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Amy Klobuchar 2
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Steve Bullock
Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 1
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 4
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Julian Castro 2
Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Kamala Harris 2
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Julian Castro 1
Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tim Ryan
Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 5
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 6
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Bill de Blasio
Democratic presidential candidate
Bill de Blasio speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Marianne Williamson
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Jay Inslee
Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Kirsten Gillibrand
Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Andrew Yang
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 3
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 1
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tulsi Gabbard
Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 6
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tom Steyer
Tom Steyer speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 2
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 3
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tom Steyer
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Vice President Biden
Former Vice President Joe Biden discusses his presidential campaign.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (1).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (3).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (4).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (5).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (6).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (7).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (8).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (9).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (46).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (10).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (11).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (12).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (13).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (14).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (15).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (16).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (17).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (18).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (19).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (20).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (21).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (22).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (23).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019
Some of those at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake said they're ready for the number of candidates to be reduced. Experts say by this point in the race for the nomination, the field is usually much narrower.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (25).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (26).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (27).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (28).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (31).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (32).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (34).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (35).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (36).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (37).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (38).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (39).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (40).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (53).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (51).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (52).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (41).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (42).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (43).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (45).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (47).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (48).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (49).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (44).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (50).jpg
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
A new Hawkeye Poll finds that fewer than a third of registered voters are “strongly committed” to their first choice of Democratic candidate for president.