Kourtney Kardashian 'overwhelmed' by turning 40

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG WILL BE LOCALLY DENSE THIS MORNING, ESPECIALLY PRIOR TO 9 AM. IF DRIVING, BE SURE TO SLOW DOWN AND USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS EVEN AFTER THE SUN COMES UP TO ENSURE OTHERS CAN SEE YOU. ALTHOUGH THE FOG WILL BECOME LESS DENSE BY MID-MORNING, SOME AREAS OF FOG WILL PERSIST FOR MUCH OF THE DAY, ALONG WITH OCCASIONAL LIGHT RAIN OR DRIZZLE.