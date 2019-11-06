Kim Kardashian West rented her family's childhood home for Kris Jenner's birthday

Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.