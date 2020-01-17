Mad Max: Fury Road tops Empire's 100 Greatest Movies of the Century poll

Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Snow likely. High 24F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.