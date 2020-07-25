Leah Remini praises Thandie Newton

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 8 AM FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO THE SOUTHERN TWIN CITIES METRO... .HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE FOR MUCH OF TONIGHT ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL INTO SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND POSSIBLY INTO THE FAR SOUTHERN METRO. THEREFORE A FLASH FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE AREA FROM NEW ULM AND ST PETER TO THE FAR SOUTHERN METRO. THIS INCLUDES NEW PRAGUE, ELKO NEW MARKET, HAMPTON, NORTHFIELD AND RED WING. OTHER CITIES IN THE WATCH INCLUDE ST JAMES, MANKATO, WASECA, FARIBAULT, AND OWATONNA. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA, SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA, DAKOTA AND SCOTT. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA, BLUE EARTH, BROWN, LE SUEUR, NICOLLET, RICE, STEELE, WASECA, AND WATONWAN. IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, GOODHUE. * UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * HEAVY RAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&