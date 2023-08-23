Papa Jake with school reps

Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad, OHS Principal Kory Kath and NRHEG Superintendent Michael Meihak present Jake “Papa Jake” Larson with honorary certificates. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

Representatives from the Owatonna and NHREG school districts gave a special honor to 100-year-old Jake “Papa Jake” Larson during the Steele County Free Fair last week, presenting him with an honorary certificate of attendance for Owatonna High School and honorary high school diploma from NHREG.

Papa Jake

Jake "Papa Jake" Larson gets a special visit from Steely and Stella inside the Muckle Museum at the Steele County Free Fair. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
  

