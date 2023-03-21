2023 Section 1A softball preview By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor Mike_Randleman Author email Mar 21, 2023 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike_Randleman Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault man dies after being pulled from river One dead, another injured in Wednesday morning crash Faribault man finishes top 40 in his 40th American Birkebeiner Rebecca Moore named 2023 Woman of Achievement Fire Departments respond to Kasota house fire Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Ed Sheeran quit drugs in wake of coke and booze-linked death of best friend Jamal Edwards Comedian Daisy May Cooper ‘in talks to play M in next Bond film’ Emma Heming Willis poignantly marks 14th anniversary of wedding to Bruce Willis Behind Shohei Ohtani, Japan edges USA to claim WBC title