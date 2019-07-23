The tractor pull event at the Waseca County fair took place on Eighth Avenue on Wednesday evening, where different classes competed with varying weight size.
In the PRO-MOD class, Wade Carrigan was the first competitor in the preliminaries and finished with 325.14 feet. Mike Smith was up next in his tractor named Super Bee and closed out with 297.17 feet. Alec Schrupp had 265.44 feet with his tractor under the name First Edition. John Adair and Thunder Strike finished with 234.12 feet. Keith Doering, Gail Hauan and Kermit Moe all followed after in the preliminaries.