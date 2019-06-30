The Waseca Braves had a tough loss on Friday night at home after a hard-fought game against Austin 6-1.
Eric Simmons started on the hill and the game was knotted at one run apiece up until the eighth inning when Austin was able to score five runs to make the lead 6-1. Simmons pitched well and had only let up three base runners through the first seven innings.
Simmons went all nine innings but Austin was able to create one big moment to trigger its rally and push past the Braves. Four of its runs came from an explosive grand slam late in the game.
Waseca had 14 base runners throughout the game but was not able to score any of them. The Braves only run came from a solo shot by newcomer Hunter Frerichs. The team left at least two runners on base during five different occasions in the loss.
Austin has had one loss all season, and the Braves are now 2-7 following the loss Friday. Waseca's remaining schedule:
Sunday July 7 Stewartville Away 2:00
Wednesday July 10 Wanamingo Home 7:30
Sunday July 14 Wanamingo Away 2:00
Wednesday July 17 Janesville Home 7:30
Friday July 19 Owatonna Home 7:30
Sunday July 21 Rochester Away 2:00